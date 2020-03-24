What does the future hold for Armand Gnanduillet at Blackpool?

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘What does the future hold?’ series, this content strand is where we evaluate and subjectively debate a player’s future at their current club…

It’s been a frustrating season for Blackpool in League One, as they continue to struggle to force themselves back up the English football pyramid.

The Tangerines had previously been within touching distance of a spot in the play-off positions in the third tier, but a dismal run of form since the turn of the New Year has seen them fall away at an alarming rate.

Blackpool are now sat 13th in the League One table, and are 14 points adrift of the play-off places, which look as though they’re already out of the question with nine games remaining of their season.

Due to recent events, the EFL have announced that no fixtures will take place until the 30th April, although that could be pushed back to a later date if off-the-field developments are to worsen.

It gives newly-appointed Blackpool boss Neil Critchley time to work on finding a winning formula for his side when they do return to the field.

One player that is likely to be a focal point in any potential winning formula is Armand Gnanduillet. The Tangerines striker has been in impressive form for much of this year’s campaign, and he’ll be hoping he can finish the season strongly under the management of Critchley.

The 28-year-old has 18 goals to his name this season in all competitions, and it appears as though his strong run of form in front of goal hasn’t gone unnoticed.

It had previously been reported by D3D4 Football that Charlton Athletic were interested in signing the Blackpool forward back in the January transfer window, although a move failed to materialise.

It isn’t surprising to hear that Gnanduillet is attracting interest from other teams, as he’s a player that is clearly a class-above in League One.

For now though, he’ll be fully-focused on the task at hand with Blackpool, as they look to finish this year’s campaign strongly when they do return to action.

If he can do that, then it’s likely that the Tangerines will be fielding some calls from potential suitors, and you would imagine that Gnanduillet will be looking to further his career at the earliest of opportunities, especially if a club in a better position than Blackpool are to come calling.

It’s set to be an interesting, and nervous summer transfer window ahead for the Bloomfield Road faithful.