What does the future hold for Andre Wisdom at Derby County?

Derby County have largely had a season to forget up to now and will no doubt be delighted at how well Wayne Rooney has taken to life as manager of the Rams in recent months.

Four wins in their last five league outings represents undoubted improvements from what came before under Phillip Cocu this term and many will be hopeful that their upturn in on pitch performance levels will be further boosted by a takeover of the club at some point in the near future.

The importance of this impending takeover has been talked about for months and it could well hold the key to the futures of several first teamers who are set to be out of contract come the summer.

One particular player who is still yet to resolve their long-term future at Pride Park is defender Andre Wisdom, with the former Liverpool man having been almost ever present for his side this season.

Now aged 27, Wisdom is well into his prime years as a professional and is slowly beginning to find his long-term position at centre back after playing much of his early career as a full back.

The level of understanding that has developed between both Wisdom and Matt Clarke at the heart of the Derby backline is there for all to see and it is their individual performances which have contributed heavily towards steering the club away from the very real threat of relegation.

Born and bred in Leeds originally, the ex-Norwich City loanee has developed well into a ball-playing defender who is as calm in possession of the ball as he is in timing a tackle, underlining his maturity amongst what is a pretty young squad.

His future with the Rams is largely in his own hands, with the quality of his performances over the last few months of this campaign sure to determine whether Rooney feels he is deserving of fresh terms as his current contract runs towards it’s conclusion in June of this year.

Staying put at Derby seems like the best option for the experienced centre back and it is clear that his manager has great faith in his ability after making him a regular starter.