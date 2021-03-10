What does the future hold for Andre Ayew at Swansea City?

Swansea City have enjoyed a fine season so far, with Steve Cooper’s side on course to finish in the top two.

Promotion was the aim for the Welsh side at the start of the campaign, but the work the boss has done in challenging circumstances shouldn’t be underestimated.

Whilst it has been a real team effort to get the team in this position, there’s no denying that Andre Ayew is the Swansea talisman.

The 31-year-old has been outstanding this season, scoring 14 league goals, with the majority of those hugely important strikes that have won points. As well as his goals, Ayew shines with his work-rate, hold up play, and he is a real leader on the park.

Therefore, it would normally be a no-brainer for the Swans to extend his contract, which is due to expire in the summer.

However, it’s not as simple as that, with the Ghanaian captain on what has been described as a ‘sizeable’ contract, which was signed when the club were in the Premier League.

With Swansea’s financial situation changing dramatically in the past few years, it’s almost inevitable that the former Marseille man would leave if they remain in the Championship. Quite simply, they won’t be able to afford to keep him, and offers will be on the table given his quality.

So, the only chance for Ayew to extend his stay is if the club win promotion, which is obviously possible.

Again, the terms would have to make sense for all parties, which could be problematic even with the cash injection that the Premier League provides. Yet, the chance to play at such a high level, as an integral player for the Swans, is going to appeal.

From Cooper’s perspective, he would love to keep Ayew, as his importance to the team is clear to see.

Ultimately, this is something that won’t be addressed until the season ends, when Swansea will hope to be a Premier League team again. If that’s the case, Ayew could stick around, but if they aren’t, the powerful attacker is sure to be on the move after successful spells with the club over the years.

