What does the future hold for Amari’i Bell at Blackburn Rovers?

As the season enters its final few months, plenty of players will be starting to think about their futures at their current clubs beyond the end of the campaign, and one such player in that position, is Blackburn Rovers’ Amari’i Bell.

Right now, Bell is one of a long list of player who are out of contract at Ewood Park come the end of the season, and it does seem as though he may not be one of those receiving the offer of a new deal before the summer.

Having joined Rovers from Fleetwood Town back in the 2018 January transfer window, Bell has gone on to make 96 appearances in all competitions for the club.

However, the left-back has never managed to establish himself as a regular feature in the Rovers side, something not helped this season by the arrival of Barry Douglas on loan from Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

That is something that would be unlikely to get any easier for Bell next season, with Blackburn having completed the permanent signing of left-back Harry Pickering from Crewe, before loaning him back out to the League One side until the end of the current campaign.

Were these 20 former Blackburn Rovers players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Is Morten Gamst Pedersen left or right footed? Left Right

The fact that Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has also previously hinted at making Douglas’ loan move permanent in the summer – when the Scotsman’s contract at Elland Road expires – does not seem to bode well for Bell’s own future with the Lancashire club either.

If Rovers do bring Douglas back alongside Pickering in the summer, it is unlikely that they will want to pay the salaries of three left-backs, at a time when they may have to also recruit in a number of others areas of their squad, meaning it could be argued that Bell’s place at the club beyond the summer does not look promising.

Should his time at Rovers come to an end in the summer, you do imagine that the 26-year-old would not be short of opportunities for a move elsewhere, given that a free-agent with the sort of experience that he has in the Championship and League One would surely be an appealing prospect for clubs at that level.

Indeed, with Bell one of a number of England-based player reportedly touted as a target for Jamaica to call-up at international level, it does seem as though there could be plenty of chances for the left-back to impress in the not too distant future.

As a result, while Bell’s time at Blackburn may soon be coming to an end, it does appear as though there may yet potentially be plenty of work for the 26-year-old to do in the coming seasons, both at club, and indeed international, level.