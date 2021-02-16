What does the future hold for Alex Tettey at Norwich City?

After nearly nine years at Carrow Road, Alex Tettey’s career at Norwich City might finally be coming to an end.

The Ghana-born Norway international has played under four different permanent managers during his time at the Canaries, and he’s been a huge stalwart in both the Championship and the Premier League over the years.

But with the 34-year-old’s contract expiring in June, the next few months may be the last Norwich fans see of Tettey in the yellow shirt.

Tettey arrived in Norfolk in the summer of 2012, with Chris Hughton bringing him to the club as a 25-year-old from French outfit Stade Rennais on a two-year deal.

That initial two-year stay has turned into a nine-year one, with Tettey amassing 254 Norwich appearances in all competitions so far, and there is still time for him to add to that between now and the end of the season – or even beyond that?

Tettey has been a regular fixture in Norwich line-ups for all his career, including their most recent run in the Premier League last season, where he made 30 appearances – captaining 14 of them and even filling in at centre-back on a few occasions.

When a player starts to advance in age though, their pace and energy tends to be sapped a little bit, and at the end of his current contract in June, Tettey will be 35 years old.

Some players end up not retiring until a few years later than that, and Tettey may end up continuing as well, but will it be with Norwich?

He’s a cult hero at Carrow Road amongst fans and they will be desperate to see him reach his testimonial years – but there’s no room for sentiment in football and with Norwich aiming to get back to the Premier League at the first attempt, can they afford to carry another body in their squad?

Tettey wants to stay for longer and has revealed he wants to start his coaching badges and learn from his current manager Daniel Farke, but whether he gets that chance remains to be seen.

If they did go back up to the top flight, it’s very unlikely that Tettey would get any minutes – he’s made 12 league outings this season but only four of them have been starts and if we were to hazard a guess, Tettey wouldn’t be getting offered an extension at the conclusion of the current campaign.