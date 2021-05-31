What does the future hold for Alex Palmer at West Brom after Lincoln City loan spell?

A remarkable season for Lincoln City ended in heartbreak at the weekend, losing 2-1 to Blackpool in the League One Play-Off Final.

The Imps finished fifth in League One this season, and booked their place in the Wembley final after beating Sunderland over two legs in the semi-finals.

But despite taking the lead inside 47 seconds through an Ollie Turton own goal on Sunday, a Kenny Dougall brace turned the game on its head and sent Blackpool up.

Michael Appleton is now expected to be a busy man in the summer, with the manager needing to strengthen his squad and respond to the departures of some loan players.

Brennan Johnson and Morgan Rogers will need replacing in attack, but there is also a need to bring in a new goalkeeper, with Alex Palmer returning to West Brom.

Palmer has been a key player for Lincoln this season, making a whopping 57 appearances in all competitions, including every League One fixture.

The goalkeeper kept 19 clean sheets in League One, and was undoubtedly a contender to be named in the League One Team of the Season.

What lies in store for the 24-year-old now, though?

Well, with West Brom preparing for life back in the Championship, the future of Sam Johnstone is up in the air. The Sun claim that Albion have slapped a £20million price tag on his shoulders.

Manchester United and West Ham are keen on Johnstone, though, and it remains to be seen whether a move to the Premier League materialises.

But Palmer would be a ready-made replacement for Johnstone if he did end up leaving the Hawthorns, so a lot depends on the latter’s future.

With his contract expiring at the end of next season, West Brom cannot afford to let Johnstone leave for nothing next summer, or for a lower price than usual in January.