What does the future hold for Abdoulaye Diallo at Nottingham Forest?

Chris Hughton will already be casting one eye on the summer transfer window as he looks to reshape his Nottingham Forest squad.

Despite a 1-0 defeat to Luton in midweek and a tough run of fixtures on the horizon, the Reds’ fears of falling into a relegation battle have been eased in recent weeks.

Forest sit 16th in the Championship and eight points clear of the relegation zone, and a couple of positive results will see them look above them rather than over their shoulder.

Not only will bringing in new players be a main priority for Hughton this summer, but the manager will also be eager to continue trimming his squad.

The Reds still have nearly 30 first-team players on the books, with several currently out on loan and set to return to their parent club.

One player whose future at the City Ground does look uncertain is Abdoulaye Diallo, who only arrived at the club in the summer.

Diallo joined Forest on a free transfer following his departure from Gençlerbirliği, providing competition for Brice Samba and Jordan Smith in-between the sticks.

But the 28-year-old is yet to be named in a single matchday squad since joining Forest, after being overlooked by both Hughton and his predecessor, Sabri Lamouchi.

In fact, the only time we have seen Diallo pull on a goalkeeping jersey for Forest was for the Under-23s’ a couple of weeks ago. That, to date, is his only outing in Garibaldi colours.

Diallo’s contract terms were undisclosed upon his arrival at the City Ground in the summer, but an exit this summer does look likely.

Brice Samba, if fit, is likely to start every game for Forest under Hughton next season, if he was to remain at the City Ground amid any potential interest.

Jordan Smith, meanwhile, is adequate backup for Samba, and the club were linked with QPR’s Joe Lumley in January, hinting that other options are being considered.

On a regular matchday, George Shelvey is seen participating in the pre-match warm-up with both Samba and Smith, with Diallo nowhere to be seen.

Out of all the departures that are likely to take place this summer, Diallo’s would be the least surprising.