‘What does he offer?’ – Many Luton Town fans take aim at player’s performance during Cardiff City defeat

Luton Town made it four Championship games without victory yesterday afternoon when they fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Cardiff City.

Kieffer Moore opened the scoring for the hosts, with goal-line technology assisting referee Oliver Langford.

Jordan Clark tapped home from Elijah Adebayo’s cutback to restore parity in Bedfordshire, but Sean Morrison nodded in a winner in the 77th minute.

The Hatters have been able to keep pace with the top six in the last few weeks, with Nathan Jones’s side now sitting seven points from QPR in sixth.

One player who received a lot of criticism on social media after his display against the Bluebirds was right-wing-back James Bree.

The 23-year-old has been a regular in Jones’ XIs this season, with Luton’s tendency to operate with three centre-backs allowing him to have more of an attacking presence.

Bree is also on set-pieces for the Hatters, but his deliveries from dead-ball positions attracted a lot of criticism.

When Bree has been in-form, he has been an excellent attacking outlet for Jones’ side, but ultimately, his levels of performance have dropped over the last couple of weeks.

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans have reacted to Bree’s performance…

In defence of James Bree, what state are we in that a right back takes corners, free-kicks etc….🤷‍♂️ — Mark Ward (@NewportHatter) November 27, 2021

I never moan about @LutonTown players but today James Bree, honestly what does he offer at right back? His delivery is the worst I’ve seen from a Luton player in years. The corner in the 95th min summed him up. Everyone up and he hits it straight out for a goal kick #LTFC #COYH — Paul Carroll (@PaulCarroll77) November 27, 2021

Get pelly & James bree out of that Team now @LutonTown — Callum (@callumLtfc) November 27, 2021

James Bree indeed. 🗑 — Paul Babbington (@Babbs_92) November 27, 2021

Same old, same old. Bree, Sluga and Pelly’s, useless — medsuk (@medsuk1) November 27, 2021

James Bree needs binning off. — SuperMickyChow🏴🏳️‍🌈 (@SuperMickyChow) November 27, 2021

Scrap 5 at the back, get some energy in midfield, recall Kioso. — Will (@Will_Stewart02) November 27, 2021

Do we have any other set piece takers? — Luton Town Football Shirts 🎩 (@LTFCShirts) November 27, 2021