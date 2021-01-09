Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘What does he have to do?’, ‘Bit of a joke’ – Some Nottingham Forest fans can’t believe Chris Hughton’s notable exclusion against Cardiff City

Published

7 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest face one of the more difficult FA Cup third round ties as they welcome Cardiff City to the City Ground.

While the Bluebirds have struggled for form of late, Chris Hughton’s side are far from firing on all cylinders this term with the club rooted in the bottom half of the table.

However they’ll be hoping that they can provide a welcome distraction from league action by enjoying a run in the cup.

With that in mind Hughton has named his side to face Neil Harris’s group.

Forest have made eight changes for the clash with Cardiff City.

Joe Worrall, Cafu and Sammy Ameobi are the only players to keep their place in the side, with Jordan Smith, Carl Jenkinson, Scott McKenna, Gaetan Bong, Harry Arter, Joe Lolley, Miguel Angel Guerrero and Lyle Taylor coming into the side.

Such changes were bound to spark a reaction from supporters on social media who didn’t disappoint.

While fans were generally supportive of the changes made, some couldn’t believe that Alex Mighten wasn’t given an opportunity to start the game.

Here’s what some of the fans had to say about the changes.

