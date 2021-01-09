‘What does he have to do?’, ‘Bit of a joke’ – Some Nottingham Forest fans can’t believe Chris Hughton’s notable exclusion against Cardiff City

Nottingham Forest face one of the more difficult FA Cup third round ties as they welcome Cardiff City to the City Ground.

While the Bluebirds have struggled for form of late, Chris Hughton’s side are far from firing on all cylinders this term with the club rooted in the bottom half of the table.

However they’ll be hoping that they can provide a welcome distraction from league action by enjoying a run in the cup.

With that in mind Hughton has named his side to face Neil Harris’s group.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴 This is how #NFFC line-up for today's #EmiratesFACup clash! Brought to you in association with @FootballIndex pic.twitter.com/p3DzVNY8Z3 — Nottingham Forest FC 💙 (@NFFC) January 9, 2021

Forest have made eight changes for the clash with Cardiff City.

Joe Worrall, Cafu and Sammy Ameobi are the only players to keep their place in the side, with Jordan Smith, Carl Jenkinson, Scott McKenna, Gaetan Bong, Harry Arter, Joe Lolley, Miguel Angel Guerrero and Lyle Taylor coming into the side.

Such changes were bound to spark a reaction from supporters on social media who didn’t disappoint.

While fans were generally supportive of the changes made, some couldn’t believe that Alex Mighten wasn’t given an opportunity to start the game.

Here’s what some of the fans had to say about the changes.

Happy with that side. A chance to get Worrall and McKenna used to each other. Would of liked to see Mighten start but hopefully he'll get a good run out second half. — Sam Bunch (@bunchy84) January 9, 2021

START MIGHTEN. — Kieran 🃏 (@kn_1865) January 9, 2021

Mighten and Mbe Soh still can’t get In the team😂 finished — Jordy T (@JordanDThomas) January 9, 2021

Would have been nice to see Soh start, but at the same time it's an opportunity for Worrall and McKenna to start building a partnership. Bit of a joke Mighten isn't starting though — Gary (@RedDogGary) January 9, 2021

What does Mighten have to do?!?! — Kane (@kanegoswell) January 9, 2021

How does ameobi still get a starting place in this team?🤯 surely mighten is worth a shot in a cup game — Liam Cartledge (@liamtc123) January 9, 2021

WHAT DOSE MIGHTEN AND SOH HAVE TO DO TO START SCORE 10 GOALS OR SOMETHING FFS — LittleTyla (@LittleTyla12) January 9, 2021

Why can’t we start mighten? — Rxsda (@RxsdaHimself) January 9, 2021

You might as well start carving out name onto the trophy now — Twheatman (@Twheatman) January 9, 2021