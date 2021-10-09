‘What does Corbeanu have to do’, ‘Happy with that’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Moore makes changes for Bolton clash

After a promising start to the season, things haven’t really gone to plan for Sheffield Wednesday since a surprise defeat to Morecambe at the end of August.

A 1-0 loss at the Mazuma Stadium set off a run of just one win in five matches, but that one was a massive one away at high-flying Wigan Athletic.

The Owls did struggle on the road though against Plymouth before that and they should have walked away from Portman Road with all three points against Ipswich Town, only for a Bailey Peacock-Farrell clanger letting the Tractor Boys equalise late on.

Their recent form at Hillsborough though hasn’t been up to scratch after only mustering up a draw against lowly Shrewsbury Town and then losing to Oxford United in the final moments last week, meaning it’s been a tough few weeks for Darren Moore.

It doesn’t get any easier with Bolton Wanderers coming to town this afternoon, with the Trotters in top form away from home having stuck nine goals past Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic in two matches.

There’s plenty of changes by Moore from the team that lost to Oxford last week, with no fewer than six players getting the recall to the line-up.

One of them is enforced with Bailey Peacock-Farrell on international duty, so Joe Wildsmith is put inbetween the sticks and there’s also starts for Jack Hunt, Lewis Gibson, Jaden Brown, Saido Berahino and Sam Hutchinson who all didn’t start against the U’s.

Moore could be using a number of different formations with the versatility of the players on offer and Wednesday fans have been reacting to the line-up.

Well that’s a bit attacking isn’t it https://t.co/eCaOfLgdcl — Holly (@HollyMoore_22) October 9, 2021

What does corbeanau have to do to start https://t.co/2dQUhUcOGV — Will Sweeney 🦉 #BORISOUT (@willsweeney15) October 9, 2021

Come on you Blue & White wizards 🦉⚽️ https://t.co/h7139LXXuy — Matthew (@matthewtups) October 9, 2021

That’s good I like that!🙌🏼😅 https://t.co/Yvv3CwZL1D — Brad Delamore (@BradDelamore97) October 9, 2021

Yes happy with that, would have liked Corbeanu to have started but can't have it all. Come on the boysssss 🦉 https://t.co/JXDxGsfkCN — Ryan 🦉 (@rymorton) October 9, 2021

What does Theo have to do man https://t.co/uMO25lXbwJ — J (@J_SWFC_) October 9, 2021

Different … just hope it does the trick https://t.co/SxgGbyBfG2 — nick 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@nick32346705) October 9, 2021

He's completely winging it at this point 😂🙈 https://t.co/yixjIDFLgv — Ricky Keogh (@RickyKeogh) October 9, 2021