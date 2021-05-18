What do the stats say about Yakou Meite as Watford, Crystal Palace and Brighton eye move?

Having missed out on the Championship play-offs this season, Reading will now have to spend the summer preparing themselves for another season in the second-tier.

That of course, is something that could leave them vulnerable to transfer interest in some of their key players from the top-flight, one such example being Yakou Meite.

Recent reports from The Telegraph have revealed that Championship promotion winners Watford, as well as Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Brighton, are interested in a deal for the striker.

It seems therefore, that there could be a decent opportunity for Meite to make the step up to the Premier League ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

But just what would those interested clubs be getting if one of them was able to prise the 25-year-old away from the Madejski Stadium?

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the stats behind Meite’s season, according to WhoScored, in order to find out.

Across the course of the 2020/21 campaign, Meite scored 12 league goals for Reading, the second highest of anyone in the Royals squad, only behind Lucas Joao (19).

Which eight of these 20 players never scored a goal for Reading?

1 of 20 Did Jay Tabb ever score a goal for Reading? Yes No

That is a return that is made all the more impressive by the fact that Meite made only 25 league appearances this season, starting 19 games and coming off the bench in six more.

Indeed, Meite’s average of 2.4 shots per game is more than anyone else in the Royals’ squad, so he is a player who is more than willing to try his luck and put opposition goalkeepers to the test.

The striker is also a player who can certainly offer a physical presence for his side going forward, as evidenced by his average of 2.3 aerial duels won per game.

That is an average that only defensive trio Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre and Liam Moore can beat amongst those in the Reading squad.

One concern that may emerge around Meite for any interested clubs however, is his passing.

The striker’s pass success rate of 67.5% is far from the most reliable, and of those who made more than two appearances for Veljko Paunovic’s side last season, only goalkeeper Rafael Cabral (65.1%) ranked lower than the 25-year-old.

While Meite was able to record one assist, he also averaged just 0.4 key passes per game, so he is not the sort of striker you are going to look to for a spark of creativity, as can be the case.

Even so, strikers are judged more than anything else on how often they can put the ball in the net, and cause problems for opposition defences themselves.

In that respect, Meite certainly seems to have impressed this season, so it perhaps ought to be little surprise that this interest is now starting to emerge in him.