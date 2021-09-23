What do the stats say about Lee Gregory at Sheffield Wednesday so far this season?

Lee Gregory completed a free transfer move from Stoke City to Sheffield Wednesday this summer and is now looking to reinvigorate his career in the Steel City.

The 33-year-old striker’s spell with the Potters largely didn’t go to plan and as a result he found himself being farmed out on loan to Derby County as a result.

Fast forward to this summer and it was Gregory who selected which club he wanted to move to after leaving the Bet365 Stadium after two largely unmemorable years in Stoke-on-Trent.

The experienced frontman signed for the subsequently signed for the Owls and is now tasked with scoring the goals to get the club back into the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking.

Here, we take an in-depth look at what the stats say about Gregory’s time with Wednesday so far, with help from WhoScored.com.

What he is good at

The obvious standout stat from the striker is his record of two goals in four league starts for the Owls.

This underlines the fact that he has settled into life at Hillsborough quickly and indicates that he hasn’t lost that goal scoring touch which has been present for much of his career to date.

Gregory averages 2.2 shots per game, which suggests that he doesn’t necessarily need many opportunities during a game in order to find the back of the net.

He also averages 1.7 efforts from within the penalty area, which shows that he is at his most deadly in and around the opposition’s box.

What he could improve on

One area that Gregory could definitely improve upon is his link up play, with the striker only averaging 11.7 passes per game, with an all round success rate of 70%.

Linking the play between the front line and the midfield is so crucial for a side like Sheffield Wednesday who look to play the ball forwards quickly, so therefore Gregory has to improve in that area for the good of the team.

In addition to this, the 33-year-old must also look to improve his dribbling and bad ball control.

Gregory averages 2,5 bad controls per game and has also been clocked at only making under one dribble per 90 minutes, perhaps suggesting that he needs to be more productive when the ball is played into his feet.