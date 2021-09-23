What do the stats say about Henri Lansbury at Luton Town so far this season?

Henri Lansbury arrived at Luton Town from Bristol City in the summer, promising to bring experience, technical ability, and tenacity to Kenilworth Road.

It is fair to say the 30-year-old has displayed his class early this campaign. His excellent range of passing has helped The Hatters start attacks from deep, whilst his intelligent pressing and harrying in the midfield has also impressed the Luton faithful.

Emerging as one of the first names on the teamsheet at present, Lansbury is proving to be an excellent addition in Bedfordshire.

Nathan Jones made a big thing about recruiting young, athletic players this summer, and whilst Luton have done that and seen success, the Championship know-how that the 30-year-old brings has certainly helped.

Here, we look to see what the data says about Lansbury’s start to life at Luton…

Areas he has excelled in

Lansbury has started the last four games for Luton, recording 10 offensive duels in the process. During his last five games for Bristol City, the 30-year-old registered only three, showing a more proactive side to his game with The Hatters.

The former Arsenal man also shines when it comes to accurate long passes, averaging five a game in his last four starts for The Hatters. This is made mightily impressive when compared to last season and during his last five games for The Robins, where he only averaged a single accurate long ball.

A key feature of Lansbury’s game, and especially when deployed in a deeper midfield role, is how quickly he can keep possession ticking and help Luton get on the attack.

What he can improve

One of the key findings from Lansbury’s data thus far is his percentage of accurate passes into the final third. Only once this season for Luton has the 30-year-old surpassed his average percentage in regard to this statistic.

Lansbury has proven to be a creative spark in recent years, and whilst his performances thus far at Luton have come in a deeper role, he definitely has the ability to step into a more advanced, chance-creating role.

One thing that Lansbury will need to be wary of is the number of yellow cards he has picked up. In seven games for The Hatters, including one in the cup, he has five yellow cards to his name.

The midfielder is proving to be extremely important for Luton, and they will not want to lose him for suspensions.