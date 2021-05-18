What do the stats say about Alex Pritchard as Derby County and Birmingham City eye move?

Huddersfield Town’s mass exodus this summer includes a certain Alex Pritchard, who now finds himself on the lookout for a new club and opportunity after years stagnating at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Amongst those recently linked are Birmingham City and Derby County. Back in January, it was the understanding of Football League World that Pritchard’s name was thrown around in discussions with Derby over Duane Holmes, nothing materialised, though.

There’s also a past interest from Queens Park Rangers to consider, with Mark Warburton previously working with the midfielder at Brentford.

Options, then, for Pritchard to be weighing up and, in the grand scheme of things, decent ones at that.

However, the 28-year-old isn’t quite the leading light in midfield he was earlier in his career. Simply, there’s a reason why nothing but a mere shrug of the shoulders was given at Huddersfield when his exit was announced.

As Pritchard ponders his next move, we’ve opted to look at his top-line stats from WhoScored.com.

There, we see a decent pass success rate of 79% from the 2020/21 campaign, alongside the fact that Pritchard wins 1.2 free-kicks per game. Only first-team regulars Harry Toffolo, Fraizer Campbell, Juninho Bacuna and Lewis O’Brien win more on average.

That’s where Pritchard excels, but it is hard to ignore where he doesn’t.

The midfielder managed only six starts and 12 substitute appearances for Corberan last season, culminating in 658 minutes of Championship football.

Pritchard was once an exciting, creative midfielder, but he’s failed to return a goal or an assist in those 658 minutes, which is about as underwhelming as it comes.

Worryingly, there’s not even the threat of creativity when you rip beneath those numbers: 0.4 shots per game, 0.2 dribbles per game, 1.3 bad touches per game.

Huddersfield needed to move bodies out this summer and some high-profile names were always going to be on that list. Their decision with Pritchard was surely easy, though. Had he offered even a hint of value to Corberan like someone like Bacuna or Isaac Mbenza, who both triggered 12-month extensions on their deals, things might have been different.

However, Pritchard is where he is after a poor 12 months and continuing a disappointing decline.

His availability has clubs interested, and managers like Lee Bowyer and Wayne Rooney will look to try and chip into the class Pritchard showed under Warburton earlier in his career.

That’s easier said than done, though, and whoever eventually takes the plunge with the departing Huddersfield man will have a lot to consider.