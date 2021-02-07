What did we learn about Nottingham Forest in their 3-0 win v Wycombe? We take a look..

Nottingham Forest showed a ruthless streak yesterday after defeating Wycombe Wanderers 3-0 at Adams Park.

Forest had lost just once in their last nine league outings before their visit to Buckinghamshire, with Chris Hughton finally getting to grips with his squad after they were desperately struggling for points before and after his arrival.

But January was good to Hughton in terms of results and the transfer window, as he got to bring in both Glenn Murray and James Garner in on loan in the final few days.

What did we learn about Forest though in their demolition job of the Chairboys? Let’s take a look…

They’ve got quality in their side to survive in the Championship

Looking at Forest’s winning line-up, it is far, far too good to be heading into League One next season.

A front four of Glenn Murray, Luke Freeman, Filip Krovinovic and Anthony Knockaert is a frightening prospect when they’re at their best, and they certainly were against the Chairboys.

Even looking at Hughton’s bench, he had Lyle Taylor, Joe Lolley and Jack Colback to call upon so the strength in depth is there for the run-in, and with Forest currently 18th in the table, they are going the right way to safety, but aren’t out of it just yet.

Glenn Murray could be their saviour

After hardly kicking a ball for Watford in the first half of the season, Murray made the move north to link-up with Chris Hughton once again, having forged a fruitful relationship when the pair were at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Murray was handed his first Forest start against Wycombe due to the absence of Lewis Grabban and jumped ahead of Lyle Taylor in the pecking order – but he repaid the faith shown by Hughton and then some.

Two goals on his first start for Forest and an all-round top performance – Forest may have pulled off a masterstroke by getting Murray to join them for the rest of the season and he could be the real difference maker in where they finish in the table.

They’ve made a fantastic signing in James Garner

Another player who was at Vicarage Road for the first half of the 2020/21 campaign, young Manchester United talent Garner hadn’t been a regular for the Hornets and the Red Devils decided to re-locate him in order to get the best out of him.

Garner was named man of the match in his debut against Coventry in midweek and put in a similarly impressive performance yesterday afternoon, including an outside of the foot pass that led to Forest’s third goal.

There’s competition for places in the engine room when everyone is fit, with the likes of Ryan Yates and Samba Sow currently on the sidelines, but they’ll do well to usurp Garner and Cafu right now.