Coventry City haven't enjoyed the best start to the 2024-25 Championship season - and have even seen long-serving manager Mark Robins leave the club recently.

The Sky Blues haven't been afraid to spend money in recent years under Doug King, and on paper, they arguably have a squad that should be competing at the top end of the Championship.

Unfortunately, they haven't endured many high moments since their FA Cup semi-final heartbreak against Manchester United, and you have to wonder whether this game has contributed to some of their results during the 2024/25 campaign.

Between now and the start of January, the team will be looking to pick up some positive results, knowing their starting places could be at risk during and after the winter window if the Sky Blues move for some players.

Below, we have taken a look at what an ideal January window could look like for the Midlands outfit.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting CP release clause is triggered

Viktor Gyokeres may not be at Coventry anymore, but what happens regarding his future could have a major knock-on effect at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

During his first season at Sporting CP, he was nothing short of sensational, scoring regularly in his 50 competitive appearances and establishing himself as one of the best strikers in Europe.

Viktor Gyokeres' 2023/24 campaign at Sporting Lisbon (All competitions, as per Transfermarkt) Appearances 50 Goals 43 Assists 15

He has continued to score regularly this season and recently registered a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League, which will only help to increase interest in his signature ahead of the January transfer window.

If a club ends up triggering his €100m (£82.82m) release clause or has a similar offer accepted, that would provide Coventry with a major windfall, with the Sky Blues having a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

That windfall could allow Coventry to spend more in the transfer market, so they may want to see their former striker move on sooner rather than later.

Haji Wright stays put at Coventry City

American forward Haji Wright was one of the players who was brought in to fill the void that Gyokeres had created with his departure in the summer of 2023.

Between Wright and Ellis Simms, they were able to fill that void and go even further with their combined goalscoring tally.

Wright has continued to shine this season, scoring regularly and proving to be a real asset for the Midlands outfit despite their struggles at the lower end of the Championship table, and his late goal against Oxford United back in August reinforces just how important he is.

Often finding himself in the right position at the right time, his 2024/25 contributions have been extremely valuable, and the Cov hierarchy will not want the USA international to be courted come January.

Han-Noah Massengo signs from Burnley on loan

Han-Noah Massengo hasn't played that regularly during his time at Burnley - and has often found himself sitting on the bench or out of the matchday squad this season too.

With Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, Josh Laurent and Hannibal Mejbri all available as midfield options for Scott Parker, Massengo may not win much game time between now and the end of the season.

Coventry, meanwhile, could benefit from having more options in the middle of the park to improve their depth in this area, and the Clarets' midfielder could have an important role to play at the CBS Arena.

As a promising young player who has already shown that he can perform at this level, a loan switch could be a good outcome for all parties.

He could be the player who sits in a deeper role in the middle of the park, potentially allowing someone like Jack Rudoni to push higher up the pitch.