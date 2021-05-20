Wigan Athletic eventually managed to pull themselves clear of trouble in League One last season and will be looking forwards heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

However, given this is he end of the season, we’ve pulled out a quiz topic looking back through the recent history books at Wigan.

We’ve identified 21 former Latics players, tasking you with identifying where each of them are currently playing their football.

It’s a lot tougher than it sounds!

Take it on below…

What club do these 21 former Wigan Athletic players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Sam Morsy Ipswich Norwich Stoke Middlesbrough