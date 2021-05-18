Preston North End
What club do these 21 former Preston North End players ply their trade at now?
Preston North End will be hoping for a big summer in the transfer market.
After a disappointing campaign the hope for the Lilywhites next term is that they can maybe push themselves into the role of play-off dark horses.
However if they’re going to do that then they’ll need some new faces.
With funds limited it means that some players could have to move on – a fact that has been evident for several years now with many notable ex-players now plying their trade elsewhere.
But where are these former Preston stars playing now? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!