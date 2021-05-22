What club do these 21 former Portsmouth players ply their trade at now?

Portsmouth have had their fair share of players that have come and gone at Fratton Park over the years, with some making more of an impact than others.

Pompey missed out on a chance to win promotion into the Championship this season, as they finished this year’s campaign eighth in the League One table.

But do you know which clubs these 21 former Portsmouth players are playing their football for nowadays? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 21 Which club does Brett Pitman play for nowadays? Ipswich Town Rochdale Doncaster Rovers Swindon Town