While they flirted with the top six in the early weeks of the season, staying up will have been Plymouth Argyle’s target for 2020/21.

Ryan Lowe’s side achieved that and can now press on with preparations for next term.

The Plymouth boss will likely want to add some more quality to his squad, which will naturally mean some players have to leave.

We’re looking at former Argyle players today and asking you, which club these 21 currently ply their trade at.

Make sure you share your scores on social media!

What club do these 21 former Plymouth Argyle players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 1. Matt Macey Motherwell Livingston Hibs Hearts