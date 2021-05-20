What club do these 21 former Peterborough United players ply their trade at now?

Peterborough United are preparing for life back in the Championship after winning automatic promotion from League One this season.

Posh have been missing from the second tier of English football since 2013, and they will be keen to keep their place in the division next season.

It promises to be a busy summer, too, and Darren Ferguson will be keen to reshape his squad in the transfer window.

On the topic of outgoings, what club do these 21 former Peterborough players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Rhys Bennett? Carlisle Mansfield Forest Green Exeter