What club do these 21 former Oldham Athletic players ply their trade at now?

Oldham Athletic are facing an important summer transfer period where they will need to make the right sort of additions to the squad to help them improve next season.

It was a disappointing mid-table finish for Oldham in League Two this season and Keith Curle will have had time now to assess the squad since taking over from Harry Kewell. It is important that he is backed in the right way so that he can bring in the players needed to help them challenge for promotion next term.

Curle is a manager who has shown that he can get sides out of League Two if he is given the right sort of backing by the club. It will be vital that Oldham offer him that if they are to improve enough on the field to compete for a place in the top seven.

While we wait to see what happens with Oldham in the summer, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on 21 of their former players. Can you name which club they currently play for?

