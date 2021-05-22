What club do these 21 former Newport County players ply their trade at now?

Newport County have given themselves an excellent chance of making it through to the League Two play-off final with a 2-0 win against Forest Green Rovers in the first leg of their tie.

The two sides will meet on Sunday in the second leg now and Newport will hope to see the job through and secure their place in the final at Wembley. Promotion would be an excellent achievement for the club and one they have building towards in recent seasons.

The Welsh club though will have to focus all of their immediate attention on that second leg against Forest Green. They should have enough in their squad to ensure that they get through the game and manage to maintain their 2-0 advantage and secure a place in the play-off final.

While we wait to see what happens with their play-off semi-final second leg against Forest Green, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on 21-ex Newport players. Can you name which club they currently play for?

1 of 20 Which club does Scott Donnelly play for now? Sutton United Hayes and Yeading Eastleigh Aldershot Town