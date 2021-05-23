What club do these 21 former Middlesbrough players ply their trade at now?

Where are these former Middlesbrough players playing their football now?

In the following quiz, we run through 21 former Boro players and all you need to do is remember, or guess, where they’re playing these days having moved on from Teesside.

Neil Warnock will be looking to have a big summer and some more current players could become ex-players but, whilst we wait and see what happens there, see if you can get 21 out of 21 here…

1 of 21 Grant Leadbitter Sunderland Newcastle Hartlepool Darlington