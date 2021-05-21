Harrogate Town will be looking to kick on after a comfortable first season in the EFL.

The Sulphurites were promoted from the National League last season after beating Notts County in the play-off final.

After a good summer window, Simon Weaver guided his side to 17th in League Two this season, and they will now look to kick on.

There are likely to be a few outgoings this summer, but do you know what club these 21 former Harrogate players ply their trade at now?

Have a go at our quiz!

What club do these 21 former Harrogate Town players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Calvin Miller? Stockport Fylde Notts County Torquay