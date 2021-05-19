Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Crewe Alexandra News

What club do these 21 former Crewe Alexandra players ply their trade at now?

Published

9 mins ago

on

Crewe Alexandra enjoyed a steady 2020/21 and are seemingly on the up looking ahead to the future. 

Over the summer there will be plenty of time to look towards a positive future, but here, we are looking back rather than forwards.

We’ve listed 21 former Crewe players (permanents and loans), asking you where they currently play their football.

Can you get 100% or do you come unstuck on a couple of the lesser known players?

Take it on below…

What club do these 21 former Crewe Alexandra players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21

Ashley Westwood


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: What club do these 21 former Crewe Alexandra players ply their trade at now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: