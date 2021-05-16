What club do these 21 former Birmingham City players ply their trade at now?

Birmingham City have had their fair share of players come and go from the club over the years, with some going on to make a positive impact elsewhere.

The Blues didn’t have the best of seasons this term, but showed much-needed improvement under the management of Lee Bowyer towards the end of this year’s campaign.

But do you know which club these 21 former Birmingham City players ply their trade at now? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 21 Which club does Michael Morrison play for nowadays? Cardiff City Reading Blackburn Rovers Barnsley