What club do these 21 former Barnsley players ply their trade at now?

Barnsley will look to round off a memorable season with promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Tykes have enjoyed an excellent campaign under Valerien Ismael, and they face Swansea in the play-offs on Monday.

Even if they don’t go up, it will be a busy summer and Ismael will be keen to reshape his squad, with some players likely to leave.

Which club do these 21 former Barnsley players play for now, though? Try and get 21 out of 21 on our quiz…

1 of 21 Kenny Dougall? Fleetwood Blackpool Port Vale Scunthorpe?