“What can you do” – Tony Mowbray’s message after Sunderland defeat v Blackburn Rovers

Despite it not being plain sailing at all times, Sunderland have had a fairly positive start to life back in the Championship and currently sit 12th in the table.

Their recent form has been mixed with one win, one draw and two losses so far this month before they travelled to Blackburn Rovers last night.

At Tony Mowbray’s former club, the Black Cats failed to come out on top and rather it was Rovers who took the points with a 2-0 win.

Sunderland did feel a bit hard done by as they felt as though they should have had a penalty for a foul on Jack Clarke and given they are still adapting to life without the injured Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, it wasn’t an easy game for them.

However, Tony Mowbray was keen to hold his hands up to his side’s mistakes as he told the Sunderland Echo: “I haven’t seen any either of the incidents, I’ve been told that we were unfortunate,

“What can you do, I’ve said before that I don’t want to talk about referees all the time but it’s difficult. I don’t want to be that guy who blames the referee.

“It was a bit of deja vu I think for us, dominating possession in the game but not having that key component for any team to win football matches, and we’ve been without them for six or seven games. There was lots of good things and I’ve just said to them: Listen, when you get your centre forwards back you will win football matches if you create as many opportunities around the box as you are at the moment. With a striker of the movement and the capabilities of Ross Stewart…”

Quiz: 14 questions about Sunderland’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 Did Sunderland start the season at home or away? Home Away

Whilst the boss knew his side had to take accountability, the message to the team remains a positive one as they continue to evolve as he said: “We have to keep going, keep believing and look forward to [when they’re back]. In the meantime we have to keep working on ways to be more ruthless, to get more people into the box as I’ve talked long and hard back.

“I’ve just said to Jack about pulling the trigger a few more times… you look at Patrick Roberts and if there’s a better player in this league I haven’t seen him yet. We just have to keep going and once the components of the team are in place, and the strikers are there to finish off the good approach play, I think we are going to be fine.

“They’re a good team with really good players, we just have to keep going. We’ve scored goals and so we have to keep going. We’re on a journey, you know you aren’t going to roll teams over when you come into this league. You have to grow and develop. We’re going to be a difficult task for any opposition when we get all the components together. Hopefully by time we play them again later this year we have some different threats in our team.”

The Verdict:

Although we know Sunderland are a side with quality in their team, given the current injuries to the squad they are always bound to struggle somewhat in this period of the season.

However, the Black Cats still sit in a comfortable league position so as long as they don’t get stuck in a rut following a defeat, they should be okay going forward.

Since arriving at the club, Mowbray has clearly found himself able to work well with the squad he has and they seem to be playing for him which should see them through this period especially as they are keeping their spirits high.