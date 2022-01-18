‘What can you do?’ – Darren Moore issues Sheffield Wednesday transfer message

Darren Moore has expressed his frustration with Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer business.

The Owls have been unable to bring in any new players so far this month, despite being linked with numerous players this window.

However, it doesn’t appear likely that any incomings will arrive until potentially the very end of January due to the hoarding of talent being seen across the clubs in the EFL.

Wednesday have been trying to bring players in, but have so far been unsuccessful in their attempts, much to the annoyance of manager Moore.

“Clubs are not allowing them to come, they’re holding on to their players… That’s one of the aspects of it. And what can you do?” said Moore, via the Sheffield Star.

“You want them to come, you want to try and bring them in. It’s not just about central defence, there are other areas as well.”

Moore emphasised that the club is doing everything it can to bring new players in, but that it ultimately needs other clubs to come to the table for any deal to progress.

“We need cooperation from all areas for it to happen. You have to remember that the other parties who are allowing us to speak to players don’t owe us anything really – they have to look after their own purposes,” added Moore.

“It’s important that everybody knows, including the fans, that we’re working incredibly hard to address that balance, but at the same time, if you knew the red tape that goes with it… It’s incredible.

“It can be mind-boggling just to get a signing over the line, because there are so many different aspects to draw upon in order to get it over the line.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield Wednesday signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Lewis Gibson Burnley Manchester United Everton Liverpool

Sheffield Wednesday find themselves embroiled in a battle for the League One play-off places. Moore’s side are currently eighth in the table, three points behind rivals Plymouth Argyle in sixth.

Wednesday took a huge step forward in their pursuit of a top six finish following their 4-2 win over Plymouth last weekend, which closed the gap between the two sides.

That ended a run of two league defeats in a row that included the humiliating 5-0 loss to Sunderland.

Up next for Moore’s men is a trip to seventh place Oxford United on January 22. Only three points separate the sides going into the game.

The Verdict

It can be very frustrating for fans that their club isn’t making any signings, but it is good that Moore addressed their concerns.

There is still time to bring players in, although the club is running out of time, so they need to avoid panicking and simply signing someone because they’re available.

Any incomings still need to be the right fit for the team, even if it could become tempting to make certain signings the club doesn’t actually need just because they become desperate to sign someone.