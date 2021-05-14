‘What are we doing’, ‘No messing around’ – Many Bristol City fans react as player futures become clearer

A number of Bristol City supporters have been reacting to the Robins releasing their retained list which has revealed that a host of players will be leaving Ashton Gate.

The Robins are set for a major summer rebuild under Nigel Pearson who has not been able to get the sort of results that he would have been hoping for during his time in charge of the club at the moment. However, despite that he was handed the job on a more long-term basis ahead of the summer and is going to get the chance to re-shape the squad.

Bristol City announced in their retained list that the likes of Hakeeb Adelakun, Nathan Baker, Famara Diedhiou, Rene Gilmartin, Jack Hunt, Henri Lansbury, Adrian Mariappa, Jamie Paterson, Tommy Rowe, Liam Walsh and Marley Watkins have all been released by the Robins. Most of those departures were expected, but there will be some surprise maybe over Walsh and Paterson.

It was also confirmed by Bristol City that they remain in contract negotiations with both Danny Simpson and Andreas Weimann as they aim to secure their long-term futures. Even if those two players do remain with the club they are going to need to bring in replacements for the players they have let go and the squad is looking a lot less bloated now.

Many Bristol City fans were surprised to see Walsh being let go by the Robins and there some suggesting Paterson should have been kept. However, there were also others that felt the club had made the right calls on those players.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

I’m a bit gutted about Pato but could see that coming! People saying about Walsh he’s never been fit in the championship for us you can’t say it’s a bad decision the rest were expected — gaz (@gaz48979846) May 14, 2021

Walsh and pato… sad about that. — Bruton (@joshbruton21) May 14, 2021

Liam Walsh gone what are we doing — George (@GeorgeSweeten) May 14, 2021

Letting Walsh and Pato walk out on frees is an absolute disgrace. But best of luck to them all at their next clubs. — ْْ (@bcfctom_) May 14, 2021

Absolutely correct, far too many chances given to all through loss of form or injuries. Big summer rebuild. — Russell Payne (@russjpayne) May 14, 2021

Good luck to all, surprised by Walsh — Jack Phillips (@jackp_bcfc) May 14, 2021

They’ve got that spot on. Fair play to NP no messing around — Charlie Farmer. (@C_Farmerr) May 14, 2021

Proper clear out needed and that’s how to do it. Most of the players have been below par or simply not fit enough to contribute . Obviously wish them all well but we have to move onto a “quality over quantity” squad and NP now has scope to do that https://t.co/qBMkjnkaT6 — Mert Brown (@MertBrown) May 14, 2021

All the best for the future lads, but it’s what the club needs to move forward. One of two players far too comfortable in the surroundings and just coasting along. Huge summer. Glad we’ve cleared the decks. Up the city https://t.co/nf3fCuG92b — JP Sport & Fitness (@jpsportfitness) May 14, 2021