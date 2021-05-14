Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘What are we doing’, ‘No messing around’ – Many Bristol City fans react as player futures become clearer

Published

8 mins ago

on

A number of Bristol City supporters have been reacting to the Robins releasing their retained list which has revealed that a host of players will be leaving Ashton Gate.

The Robins are set for a major summer rebuild under Nigel Pearson who has not been able to get the sort of results that he would have been hoping for during his time in charge of the club at the moment. However, despite that he was handed the job on a more long-term basis ahead of the summer and is going to get the chance to re-shape the squad.

Bristol City announced in their retained list that the likes of Hakeeb Adelakun, Nathan Baker, Famara Diedhiou, Rene Gilmartin, Jack Hunt, Henri Lansbury, Adrian Mariappa, Jamie Paterson, Tommy Rowe, Liam Walsh and Marley Watkins have all been released by the Robins. Most of those departures were expected, but there will be some surprise maybe over Walsh and Paterson.

Quiz: Did these 19 things happen at Bristol City in 2020/21?

1 of 19

Won 15 league games

It was also confirmed by Bristol City that they remain in contract negotiations with both Danny Simpson and Andreas Weimann as they aim to secure their long-term futures. Even if those two players do remain with the club they are going to need to bring in replacements for the players they have let go and the squad is looking a lot less bloated now.

Many Bristol City fans were surprised to see Walsh being let go by the Robins and there some suggesting Paterson should have been kept. However, there were also others that felt the club had made the right calls on those players.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What are we doing’, ‘No messing around’ – Many Bristol City fans react as player futures become clearer

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: