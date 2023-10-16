Reading FC supporters are desperately hoping for a change at their beloved club and quickly - but a potential takeover does not appear to be happening just yet.

The Royals have now been owned by Chinese businessman Dai Yongge for six years since his 2017 acquisition, and despite the fact he has invested a lot of money into the club over time, the after-effects of that have been negative.

A new training facility in the form of Bearwood has arrived, but Reading's spending broke the EFL's profit and sustainability rules over a three-year period, which saw them deducted six Championship points in the 2021-22 season, and the same punishment came in the following season, which helped to relegated the Berkshire outfit to League One.

Since the summer, tax bills have been unpaid on multiple occasions and due to player and staff wages not being paid in full and on time on multiple occasions last season, further points deductions have happened in 2023-24, with fans now desperately protesting for Yongge to leave.

What is the latest on Reading FC's potential takeover?

Reports from The Telegraph last week suggested that controversial businessman William Storey had agreed terms on a £50 million deal to secure Reading, pending him getting through the EFL's Owners' and Directors' Tests.

There has always been scepticism though as to where Storey's money has been coming from, with the report claiming that the 45-year-old has undisclosed backers behind him.

Nevertheless, his ventures into sports have been notorious, as a sponsorship deal in the 2019 Formula One season with Haas Racing, through his Rich Energy drinks company, only lasted half of the year before being terminated.

Having also failed to buy Sunderland and Coventry City in recent years, Storey was set to perhaps go away quietly before he re-emerged to try and get a piece of the Royals, and claims that he would transform their fortunes quickly if successful in his bid.

Reading though have refuted the claims of reports that a deal has been agreed, with a club statement confirming that they were assessing multiple approaches.

For now though, the club remains in the hands of Yongge amid growing talk of potential administration if a buyer isn't found in the near future.

What has James Harper said on Reading FC's current situation?

Club icon James Harper, who played 348 times for the Royals over a period of eight-and-a-half years, has said that Yongge should have taken more care with the club over the years as it is his recklessness that has gotten them into the position they currently find themselves in.

"It was stable, but we’ve gone through a lot of owners and managers and now you’re just like ‘What are they doing?’," Harper said on BBC Radio Berkshire.

"You hear about the car park and trying to put houses there, the dome and flats, putting multi-storey car park in and you’re like ‘What are you doing?’ New training ground, fair enough - nice.

"I’ve learnt that with a manager - if you make bad decisions and you recruit the wrong players, you get relegated. That goes for the owners now.

"If they make the wrong decisions and muck about, the club just... if you look at Jaap Stam, a kick away from the Premier League, now look. You’ve got to take more care with the club."