Pundit Adrian Clarke believes it would be a harsh decision if Sunderland replaced Tony Mowbray with Francesco Farioli, speaking on the What the EFL?! Podcast.

The Black Cats' interest in Farioli was reported by Fabrizio Romano yesterday morning - and came as puzzling news to many football fans considering how well Mowbray has done at the Stadium of Light this season.

Taking charge during the early stages of the season following Alex Neil's shock departure, the 59-year-old had the unenviable task of getting the Wearside outfit back on track following the setback of their previous manager's departure.

He has been able to do that very successfully, with Sunday's 2-1 away win at West Bromwich Albion boosting the Black Cats' chances of securing a place in the top six at the end of the season.

Even if they don't end up finishing in the play-offs, this season can be remembered as a successful one considering they were only promoted from League One last year, yet find themselves competing for a return to the Premier League at the moment.

The Black Cats' will surely be keen not to rock the boat with a managerial change and they won't need to make one, with Mowbray reportedly not ready to retire yet.

Adrian Clarke's verdict and Blackburn Rovers point

Clarke couldn't believe it when he was told about the Wearside club's link to Farioli

He said [19:50]: "What are they doing? Seriously, what are Sunderland thinking there?

"You've got a great manager, he's getting a tune out of his team, he's got them into the play-off positions and you're talking to other managers or you're looking to appoint somebody else?

"I think that would be incredibly unfair on Tony Mowbray who had a similar thing happen to him at Blackburn Rovers, where I think he got the maximum out of that team and then they just didn't want to keep him.

"They wanted to go with a younger model with Jon Dahl Tomasson who's done well but has he done better than Mowbray? I don't know, not really, it's been similar hasn't it?"

Does Adrian Clarke have a point?

It's important to note that the Black Cats' link to Farioli is just a story at this stage, so there's every chance that Mowbray will stay on next season.

However, if there's any truth in these rumours and it's not just the club putting a contingency plan in place, they should be ashamed because their current manager has done brilliantly.

The supporters certainly wouldn't want to see him go and neither would the players, who have thrived under his stewardship.

Their future looks extremely bright under Mowbray, who will be desperate to secure a top-six spot with his current side after missing out with Blackburn last term.

In terms of Clarke's point on Blackburn, he's made another valid statement.

Tomasson has done well so he shouldn't be criticised - but it's not as if Rovers have progressed a huge amount since Mowbray's departure.

The 59-year-old certainly deserved the opportunity to stay at Ewood Park - but will now just be grateful that he's been given the chance to show what he can do at the Stadium of Light.