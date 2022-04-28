What are the latest updates with Wayne Rooney and his Derby County future?

Wayne Rooney’s efforts with Derby County have caught the attention of the wider football world.

While he was unable to help steer the club away from relegation to League One for a second season in a row, his reputation has been boosted by their campaign.

A 21-point deduction penalty all but sealed their fate when the club went into administration in September.

However, the Rams rallied to bring themselves within touching distance of their rivals at the foot of the Championship table.

But it was too little too late with the club’s relegation to the third tier confirmed earlier this month with a defeat to QPR.

This has raised questions over the future of Rooney as the manager of the club.

The dismissal of Sean Dyche at Premier League side Burnley has seen those doubts ramp up significantly in recent days.

The 36-year old is reportedly high on the Clarets’ shortlist as a potential replacement to Dyche, who spent 10 years with the club before departing earlier in April.

Indeed, former England international Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that a move for Turf Moor would be perfect for Rooney at this stage of his managerial career.

However, Rooney has spoken about his plans for the transfer market with Derby for this summer.

This will be encouraging to fans that the former England international will remain at the helm as the team plunges into League One, particularly with Chris Kirchner’s takeover of the club seemingly moving in the right direction, which may also convince the Manchester United and England legend to stay.

While a move to a top flight side could be a very tempting offer for Rooney, it seems he remains committed to Derby for now.