What are the latest updates with Ross Stewart’s contract situation at Sunderland?

Sunderland will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Championship this evening when they head to the AESSEAL New York Stadium to face Rotherham United.

The Black Cats were forced to settle for a point in their recent clash with Bristol City as Jack Clarke’s effort was cancelled out by a late penalty from Nahki Wells.

Whereas the likes of Clarke, Anthony Patterson and Danny Batth are all expected to feature tonight, Ross Stewart will be forced to watch on from the sidelines due to injury.

The forward is not set to make his return to action this season after sustaining an issue with his Achilles during Sunderland’s meeting with Fulham in the FA Cup last month.

Before picking up this injury, Stewart managed to produce some impressive performances for Sunderland in the Championship.

In the 13 league games that he participated in, the forward managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions while he also chipped in with three assists.

Ahead of Sunderland’s meeting with Rotherham this evening, we have decided to take a look at the latest updates concerning Stewart’s contract situation at the Stadium of Light…

A report from Chronicle Live in January revealed that Sunderland had triggered a clause in Stewart’s contract to extend his stay at the club until 2024.

Earlier this month, Tony Mowbray said that Stewart’s injury should not be a barrier to contract talks as the club aims to get the Scotland international to agree to a new long-term deal between now and the end of the season.

While an initial round of contract talks took place last summer between Sunderland and Stewart, an agreement could not be reached at that stage.

Speaking to The Northern Echo about the prospect of fresh discussions with Stewart, Mowbray said: “I would expect those talks to intensify.

“I think we should be trying to get Ross Stewart signed up long term.

“I’ve said it many times, it’s not my job, but in my mind, if he’s the player that you think can score the goals for this club moving forward, then you need to get things sorted regardless of whether he’s fit to play or not.”

With the transfer window set to open again in the summer, Sunderland will be keen to reach a breakthrough in terms of their negotiations with Stewart in the coming months.

Regardless of what division the club find themselves in for the 2023/24 campaign, Stewart will unquestionably be an asset to them and thus they will be hoping to reach a breakthrough regarding this ongoing contract saga.