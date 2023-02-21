What are the latest updates with QPR’s pursuit of Gareth Ainsworth?

With Neil Critchley having been sacked by Queens Park Rangers over the weekend, talk quickly turned to who could replace him in the Loftus Road dugout.

One of the first names to emerge was Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Indeed, reports have suggested that Ainsworth is the club’s number one choice to fill the void left by Critchley, amd things have been advancing in recent days.

West London Sport yesterday afternoon reported that Ainsworth had been approached and that it was expected he would be appointed within 48 hours.

The club were said to want a new manager in place for Saturday’s match against Blackburn, hence the speedy hire.

Further reports yesterday then backed this up as the day progressed.

John Percy of The Telegraph, for example, tweeted that the club had indeed made an approach for Ainsworth and that the club were now in talks with the 49-year-old.

Crucially, Percy offered a huge update when he reported that compensation had been agreed with Wycombe to get Ainsworth out of his current contract, and that now, the final decision rest with the Chairboys boss.

What is the very latest?

That was not the last report to break yesterday, though, with the very latest news offering further insight into QPR’s search for Neil Critchley’s replacement.

Indeed, it appears Ainsworth may be one of their prospective candidates, but not their only one.

As per our FLW exclusive, the R’s also have Charlton boss Dean Holden on their radar.

Whether or not anything comes of that remains to be seen, though, with the Evening Standard reporting this morning that Charlton have denied any approach for Holden has been made.

Indeed, their report states that talks with Ainsworth are continuing.