What are the latest updates with Mark Warburton and his QPR future?

QPR have been in and around the play-off spots in the Championship so far this season but having fallen down to tenth in the table, it looks as though the top six is out of the equation.

They have two games left to play but even two wins might not be enough to get them into those play-offs. Having spent a while in those spots, it will be a blow for the club to miss out on a potential place back in the Premier League.

That has called the future of boss Mark Warburton into question. The Mail Online suggested he might be relieved of his duties a few weeks ago and the speculation has only run rife since.

Quiz: Are these 12 QPR facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 QPR's first game of the season was a home game Real Fake

They lost six games on the spin between the middle of March and the middle of April and the drop-off has seemingly led to the Hoops potentially looking elsewhere for an option to lead them forward. So what is the latest over his future? Will he stay with QPR or is he on the way out of the exit door?

Warburton has now himself spoken out on the matter and it does appear as though his time at Loftus Road could be coming to a close. The manager has a deal that will run out in the summer and has admitted to West London Sport that he doesn’t see himself with the side in the next campaign – and that means his stint as Hoops boss could be done with.

That isn’t to say a deal couldn’t be offered to the manager between now and the end of the season with two games left to play, or even that he could be offered one in the offseason.

However, with even the manager now making this claim about his future, it does look as though QPR might be on the hunt for a new manager and that Warburton will have to find a new club for himself.