What are the latest updates with Lee Bowyer and his Birmingham City future?

Birmingham City are not having a successful season and they currently sit 20th in the league.

They are safe from relegation with all three teams already having been relegated from the Championship but they only sit 12 points clear of the drop zone.

Furthermore, they are not in great form having lost three of their five previous games. Therefore, this has led to conversations surrounding the future of manager Lee Bowyer.

Initial reports came out before his side lost 6-1 to Blackpool suggesting that the 45-year-old was on his way out of St Andrew’s, but Bowyer was able to survive this game and lead his side into their game against Millwall at the weekend.

The Blues did a better job coming away with a point from Saturday’s game against a team ninth in the league.

Although Bowyer will likely have still feel frustration because of his side conceding a penalty in the 98th minute that allowed Millwall to equalise.

Quiz: Which club did Birmingham City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 1. Kevin Francis Southend Stockport Grimsby Town Halifax Town

The Sun recently reported that if he is dismissed from duties, Bowyer will be paid £750,000 which may explain why he has kept on to his job a bit longer.

There is no official update from the club on the future of the Blues boss but he has assured fans he is “no quitter”.

However, it is certain that his future at the club is very unclear and he is walking on very thin ice.

Birmingham have two games remaining this season against Cardiff City and Blackburn on the final day.

Given the Bluebirds sit just one place ahead of Birmingham in 19th and only three points ahead of them, this weekend’s result could prove to be vital for Bowyer and be the decider on whether he has a future at the club.