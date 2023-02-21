What are the latest updates with Jordan Beyer’s situation at Burnley?

There have been plenty of Burnley‘s summer signings who have made an impact for them this season, and Jordan Beyer is certainly one of them.

The defender joined the Clarets on loan from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach during the summer transfer window, and has enjoyed a successful spell at Turf Moor so far.

Since his move to Lancashire, the 22-year-old has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring once with the only goal of the game in a 1-0 league win over Coventry last month.

As a result, the former Germany youth international has helped Vincent Kompany’s side to top spot in the current Championship standings, 15 points clear of the play-off places as they look well set to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, after relegation last season.

With that in mind, it does seem as though attention is now starting to turn towards the possibility of an extended stay at Turf Moor for Beyer, beyond the expiration of his loan deal at the end of this season, with such a deal looking likely.

According to recent reports, Burnley will take up the option to buy they have in Beyer’s loan deal, if and when they secure promotion to the Premier League.

It is thought that the Clarets have already agreed a fee – which journalist Alan Nixon has suggested is around £3million – with Monchengladbach to make that move permanent, which ensures the deal will be triggered, once the club’s return to the top-flight of English football is confirmed.

Given the strong position they currently occupy in the Championship table, it seems it may not be long until they are able to do that.

Meanwhile, Beyer has apparently yet to agree personal terms on a potential permanent move to Turf Moor.

However, it appears that should not be much of a cause for concern among those of a Burnley persuasion.

It is said that those negotiations ought to be a formality, due to the fact that the defender is desperate to get the chance to play in the Premier League.

Indeed, Beyer did recently say in an interview with the German press that the while Monchengladbach means a good deal to him, the prospect of competing at the top-flight of English football.

Elsehwhere, Monchenglandbach sporting director Roland Virkus admitted earlier this month that he would be open to selling the defender to Burnley, due to the transfer fee his side would receive for his sale.

With all that in mind, it does appear that there is a good chance Beyer will become a permanent Burnley player, in the not too distant future.