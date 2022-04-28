What are the latest updates with Derby County and Chris Kirchner?

Derby County will be looking to enter a new dawn later this year following their recent relegation from the Championship.

Despite putting in a valiant effort, the Rams were unable to overcome the 21 point deduction that they received earlier this season.

Having been named as Derby’s preferred bidder at the start of April, Chris Kirchner will be keen to complete a deal as soon as possible for the club who are still in administration.

Initially linked with a takeover deal last year, the American businessman decided to withdraw this bid in December before opting to revive his interest earlier this month.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest update surrounding Derby and Kirchner’s bid…

Kirchner decided to share an update on his proposed takeover with Derby’s supporters on Twitter yesterday.

The 34-year-old confirmed that the EFL are currently checking his suitability and are now delving into the business plan that he has in place.

The source of his income has been proven and the sufficiency of his deal will depend on the details of his business plan.

Kirchner has admitted that he is hoping that this process can be completed before the end of the week.

In terms of the futures of the club’s existing players, Kirchner has revealed that Derby have already started to have conversations with individuals who they are keen to keep.

As it stands, Jason Knight, Louie Sibley, Max Bird, Krystian Bielik and Jack Stretton are the only members of the club’s senior squad who are contracted to stay beyond this summer.

Although a conditional share purchase agreement is likely to be finalised, Kirchner is also looking to strike a deal to purchase Pride Park from Mel Morris.

It was revealed earlier this year that Morris is set to give any prospective owner the first option to buy the club’s stadium.