What are the latest updates with Charlton Athletic’s takeover situation?

Charlton Athletic’s weekly saga has revolved around Dean Holden in the last 48 hours.

That’s come following the news of Neil Critchley’s sacking at QPR, with Football League World told that Holden was someone on the R’s radar.

It appears that QPR are closing in on Gareth Ainsworth instead, although it’s been another unwelcome, off-field distraction for Charlton that they could be about to lose their manager.

Of course, Holden is out of contract at the Valley in the summer and that’s something that the board at Charlton will have to address.

Quite where it sits on the club’s agenda is up for discussion, with an ongoing takeover saga bubbling away.

As per Sky Sports, last week it was revealed that Thomas Sandgaard was being threatened with legal action after pulling out of a proposed takeover.

In the eyes of Charlie Methven, he has a “legally-binding contract for the purchase of the club, and that he is still determined to complete his takeover”.

“Our group refutes Thomas Sandgaard’s claim last Friday February 10 that we are in breach of the signed agreement to buy Clear Ocean Capital, the holding company of Charlton Athletic,” Methven told Sky Sports.

“We were expecting to complete the deal last Thursday, February 9. A substantial deposit had been paid, the agreed purchase price had not changed, the money required was in the relevant bank accounts and Owners and Directors Test applications had been lodged with the EFL.

“Our clear legal advice is that we are still in exclusivity to complete the purchase and we still expect to do so imminently, as stipulated by the agreement of December 20 signed by Mr Sandgaard.

“We note Mr Sandgaard’s statement that he has been conducting discussions with other potential investors and had been working on ‘a Plan B’. Such actions were, and are, in contravention of the exclusivity agreement, and any third party participating in such discussions would be committing tortious interference, for which the penalties are significant.

“We note also Mr Sandgaard’s removal of the entire senior management of Charlton Athletic, also in contravention of the December 20 agreement.

“This, together with attempting to renege on the deal, has introduced unwelcome uncertainty and instability to the club and its’ fans, after a brief period when a competent management team had started to plan constructively for the club’s future.

“We urge Mr Sandgaard to complete the signed deal he previously agreed without the necessity for legal action.”

This follows Sandgaard’s decision to pull the plug on the £8.5m deal, as per The Athletic.

That comes despite a deposit being paid and a number of senior figures being put in-charge of a variety of roles within the club, including Holden.

The Athletic reported that Holden’s future could be in doubt after that takeover saga fell through, given the new structure was planning on offering the 43-year-old a new deal.

That’s something that Sandgaard is still insisting is on the table, which might need to be fast tracked now after the QPR interest in luring Holden back up into the Championship; even though that’s not come to fruition, it underlines the quality coach Charlton are sitting on.

Lingering, too, is talks with American businessman Marc Spiegel, as Sandgaard flirts with selling Charlton despite the seemingly sour collapse of the Methven deal and the 46-year-old still insisting he intends to do a deal for the club.

Holden’s future might’ve taken centre stage this week, and whilst it’s still something to keep an eye on, it might be that the takeover story soon overshadows it once more. Until that chapter is firmly closed, not much else feels like getting sorted.

