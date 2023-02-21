What are the latest updates with Birmingham City’s takeover situation?

There’s never a dull day at Birmingham City, with the latest news of misconduct charges being handed out to members of the club’s hierarchy being an update that no-one needed.

Many Blues fans have been protesting to get Hong Kong-based Birmingham Sports Holdings out of the club for many years, but their attempts have ultimately proved unsuccessful so far.

It looked as though for a lot of the latter part of 2022 that the pairing of ex-Barcelona footballer Maxi Lopez and local businessman Paul Richardson were going to be the next owners of the club, and were even involved in the signing of players such as Tahith Chong over the summer.

However, late on in the year their proposed deal for the club collapsed, leaving the fans with no current saviour to take them away from the current ownership.

Richardson and Lopez are two of the figures who have been charged – along with Matt Southall – with owning the club prior to EFL approval, which would perhaps explain why they were so prominent when new players were being acquired in the summer window.

With all of that going on in the background away from on-pitch matters at Birmingham, what IS the latest on a potential takeover of the club?

Well, in January, it was reported that a new party had come to the forefront in a bid to take the Midlands club out of the hands of their Hong Kong ownership.

That approach came from former Motorola and Microsoft executive Jeremy Dale, who The Athletic revealed was in talks to invest in St. Andrew’s Stadium, which is currently undergoing repair work in two stands, whilst also taking on a shareholding of the club.

But a key snag in that deal may have emerged in the form of Richardson, who was reported by James Nursey of The Mirror a number of weeks ago to be involved in Dale’s offer to be a part of the City ownership.

Due to Richardson’s charge of misconduct, which he is planning on appealing along with Lopez and Southall, this could now put Dale’s plans for the club into jeopardy if Richardson was a key part of the deal.

There hasn’t been an update from the Dale camp in a number of weeks when it comes to how their negotiations for part of the club are progressing, but you have to imagine that Richardson will no longer be involved due to what has been brought against him.

However, the fact that the EFL could be closing in on charging the club, per Percy’s aforementioned report, regarding the declaration of beneficial ownership, could accelerate Dale’s move, which is now sure to not include Richardson.