What are the latest developments with Scott Dann amid reported Birmingham City transfer links?

Former Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann has been linked with a move to St Andrew’s this summer, as first reported by The Sun on Sunday (8.08.21).

The 34-year-old enjoyed a two-year spell with Birmingham City from 2009-2011, sharing the pitch with now Blues boss Lee Bowyer.

The vastly experienced defender has proceeded to accumulate over 200 appearances in the Premier League throughout his career, passing the 100 mark in the second-tier also.

Birmingham are not the only Championship club who have been credited with an interest in Dann, with Scott Parker’s Bournemouth also keen.

The former Premier League defender was officially relieved of his duties last week, with Patrick Vieira seemingly opting for younger, more athletic defenders for the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Following the formal announcement of the 34-year-old’s departure, Bowyer spoke to Birmingham Live about the prospect of bringing him back to St Andrew’s, ten years after he left: “Not at the moment. I know Scott, I played with him, he’s a lovely lad with lots of experience but I’ve not heard anything regarding Scott.”

With talks about Dann’s future diminishing over the past week, The Sun’s Alan Nixon took to Twitter yesterday to provide an update on Birmingham’s pursuit after a fan questioned whether The Blues were still interested: “Not heard any different … but it’s taking some time to complete”

Birmingham have added highly-rated defender Dion Sanderson to the back-line this summer, with no central defensive outgoings.

Should Dann arrive, The Blues will certainly be well-stocked up in defence, and the competition for places will be exceptionally high.

