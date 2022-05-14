What are the latest developments with QPR’s manager search?

QPR are continuing their search for a new manager following Mark Warburton’s departure after the conclusion of the 21/22 Championship season.

It was a season that started with promise with QPR finding themselves in the top six for the majority of the campaign.

However, poor form, mounting injuries and a lack of depth resulted in Warburton’s side dropping down the table, finishing the season in 11th place, nine points off the top six.

The drop down the table and rumours of a rift within the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium mean it’s no surprise to see the former Brentford and Forest manager move on.

With QPR looking for a new manager, there have been various reports linking multiple people to the role.

MK Dons manager Liam Manning remains the favourite, with The Evening Standard reporting that QPR will make an approach for the 36-year-old.

The Dons finished 3rd in League One last season, missing out on the automatics on the final day before losing out on a place in the playoff final to Wycombe.

They played an attractive, possession based game which saw a number of players develop throughout the season under Manning’s guidance, including Andy Fisher (now with Swansea), Matt O’Riley (now with Celtic), Harry Darling and Scott Twine.

That playoff semi-final defeat has not put off QPR in the slightest as they look to fill that void left by Warburton.

This follows on from talkSPORT reporting that QPR had made Manning their leading contender.

Since talk of Manning being approached for the role, talk of Newport County’s James Rowberry has cooled off, with other names yet to be touted for the role.