What are the latest developments with Michael Obafemi at Southampton as Blackburn and Fulham eye moves?

Several Championship clubs are seemingly looking to bolster their strike-force ahead of the August 31 transfer deadline, and it has seen Southampton’s Michael Obafemi become hot property.

Obafemi made his debut back in 2018 for the Saints, but his real breakthrough year for the Premier League outfit came in the 2019-20 season, where he made 21 top flight appearances, scoring three times.

The Ireland international hardly got a look-in from Ralph Hasenhuttl last season though and was set for a January loan move to Swansea City, but a hamstring injury cancelled that.

It does seem likely that Obafemi will be heading to a Championship club before the window slams shut though – but which one?

The strongest rumours have linked the 21-year-old with Blackburn Rovers, with some believing that he would be involved in the deal that took Adam Armstrong to St. Mary’s Stadium.

According to Football Insider, Obafemi turned down Rovers’ initial approach but per the Lancashire Telegraph he is still Tony Mowbray’s top target in the remaining weeks of the window.

They aren’t the only team looking at doing a deal though for the forward, with AFC Bournemouth also linked by Football Insider with a swoop for Obafemi.

Whilst the Cherries are in the midst of a bit of an injury crisis, they will still be short of strikers when everyone is fit and a move for Obafemi could make sense.

Another club that seem to be in the running is Fulham, as according to Football League World’s sources, the Cottagers have made an enquiry for Obafemi and if they end up signing him he would add to Marco Silva’s attacking options of Aleksandar Mitrovic and the imminent arrival of Rodrigo Muniz.

There doesn’t seem to be an immediate transfer in the offing for Obafemi, but he sure does have clubs lining up to try and take him and it seems more likely than not that he will be a Championship player by September 1.