What are the latest developments with Leeds United and Lewis O’Brien?

Huddersfield Town and Leeds United remain a way apart on their valuation of Lewis O’Brien as we approach the final two weeks of the summer transfer window.

Leeds have reportedly set their sights on O’Brien to solve their issues in midfield. However, they haven’t met Huddersfield’s valuation of the 22-year-old and a deal doesn’t seem to be in the works ahead of August 31st.

O’Brien scored three goals and registered three assists in the Championship last season and, out of Huddersfield’s entire squad, looks the standout option to step up into the Premier League.

What are the latest developments?

To put it simply, there have been very few developments since the reports of Leeds’ interest in O’Brien emerged.

Huddersfield’s Chief Executive, Mark Devlin, has revealed Town have knocked back two bids for O’Brien so far, albeit from unnamed clubs, confirming that the club will not be bullied into a cheap sale.

The Yorkshire Evening Post‘s latest article on the midfield at Elland Road reads: “‘Sign a midfielder,’ is a cry that looks set to ring out again in 2022, unless Leeds’ prevailing interest in Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien sends them back to the table with an increased bid.”

Indicating, then, that it’s not looking too likely that Leeds will be submitting another, improved offer to Huddersfield.

There’s also speculation linking Crystal Palace with a move for the midfielder as they evolve their squad in South London. Already they’ve beaten Leeds to the signing of Conor Gallagher, who arrived on loan from Chelsea.

O’Brien, meanwhile, is going to return to action for Huddersfield this evening against Preston North End, having recovered from Covid.

