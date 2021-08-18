What are the latest developments with Joe Worrall at Nottingham Forest amid Southampton links?

It promises to be a final two weeks of the transfer window for Nottingham Forest as Chris Hughton looks to bolster his squad.

It has been a quiet summer for the Reds, who have made three summer signings thus far. Ethan Horvath has joined on a permanent deal, whilst Philip Zinckernagel and Jordi Osei-Tutu have arrived on loan from Watford and Arsenal respectively.

As the final fortnight of the window looms, Hughton will be looking to add to his squad, and in what has been a tough market for plenty of clubs up and down the pyramid, a big-money sale could help get the ball rolling in regards to potential incomings.

That brings us on nicely to Joe Worrall, who has been a player in serious demand this summer. The defender, who is yet to feature this season due to a calf injury, has been linked with the likes of West Ham, Brentford and Burnley this summer.

But interest from another Premier League side has emerged in the 24-year-old, with Southampton said to be keen…

What is the latest?

After selling Jannik Vestergaard to Leicester City for around £15million, Southampton have set their sights on Worrall as a replacement, according to Hampshire Live.

The Saints have funds to spend and a big hole to fill in their squad following the Dane’s departure, and could now be set to make a move for Worrall.

Southampton are yet to make a bid for Worrall, but it is believed that the defender is on their radar and fits into their recruitment plans of targeting players aged under 25.

As alluded to before, Worrall is yet to feature for Forest this season as he continues to recover from a calf injury which he picked up before the campaign got underway.

The defender is under contract at the City Ground until the summer of 2024, having penned a new deal back in February in 2020.

Hughton will be keen to add to his squad before the window closes, and having had bids turned down for the likes of Josh Laurent and Lee Buchanan, this suggests that funds are lacking at present.

A sale of Worrall could change that.