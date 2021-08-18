What are the latest developments with Jason Knight at Derby amid previous Newcastle and Burnley interest?

Derby County’s off-field troubles this summer have been well publicised, with the Rams restricted to just free agent signings due to breaching multiple EFL regulations.

County survived relegation by the skin of their teeth and the aforementioned restrictions mean that Wayne Rooney’s squad is pretty thread-bare – especially now with an injury to Colin Kazim-Richards.

With a lack of takeover on the horizon as well following failed attempts by Sheikh Khaled and then Erik Alonso, the financial situation at Pride Park cannot be too great.

Some clubs have tried to test the Rams’ resolve this summer already – their bitterest rivals Nottingham Forest have put offers in for young left-back Lee Buchanan, only to see them turned down.

Derby can’t really afford to lose anyone but every player has a price, and that’s even the same for Jason Knight.

The 20-year-old is being missed by the Rams right now after being sidelined thanks to a training ground tackle by Rooney that injured his ankle, and they could really do with the Ireland international’s creativity in midfield.

Before that occurred, Knight was being linked to Premier League teams this summer, with the likes of Newcastle United and Burnley linked to his signature, according to the Irish Examiner.

Because of his injury though, transfer talk has died down regarding Knight, so even though Derby may be suffering on the pitch right now due to his absence, perhaps the injury is somewhat of a blessing in disguise with no attention on his performances.

Knight will likely not be back in action before the end of the transfer window and that could mean that the Rams keep hold of their prized asset until January, but if they’re still struggling on the pitch by then then the youngster could be looking for a way out.