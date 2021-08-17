What are the latest developments with James Garner at Man Utd as Forest and Sheffield Utd circle?

The long term future of Manchester United midfielder James Garner is yet to be decided, as various Sky Bet Championship clubs queue up to potentially take the youngster on loan from the Red Devils.

As previously reported by Football Insider, both Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United are keen on bringing the 20-year-old in on a season long loan, whilst Stoke City are also said to be amongst the potential suitors.

Garner spent time on loan with both Forest and Watford last term and is seemingly keen on heading out of the Old Trafford exit door.

However in more recent times, a fresh twist has been added to the mix by the youngster after he chose to reject the offer of a new contract from United, thus throwing his future intro even greater doubt.

It is stated further in the report that the Premier League side would be unwilling to sanction another loan departure for the midfielder unless he commits to the new deal that they have put forward to him and his representatives.

Garner is into the final year of his current contract in the North West and the Red Devils are said to hold an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months if they chose to do so.

So for now the likes of Forest and the Blades are being kept on tenterhooks, with it being unclear at present as to whether the player will be able to leave at all as the contract wrangle continues at Old Trafford over his future.