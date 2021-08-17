What are the latest developments with Jake Bidwell at Swansea as Middlesbrough circle?

Swansea City’s Jake Bidwell is being monitored by Middlesbrough, with Neil Warnock keen on bringing the full-back to the Riverside.

According to The Sun on Sunday (15.08 – p.63), Swansea are looking to bring Sheffield United’s Max Lowe to the Liberty Stadium, a move that would free up Bidwell.

The same report states that the signing of the flying left-back would cost The Teessiders around £2.5 million.

Swansea currently possess two strong options at left-back, with Bidwell already facing competition from Ryan Manning.

However, the former QPR full-back was deployed as the left-sided centre-back in a back three against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Speaking to Teesside Live this morning, Warnock addressed his current search for a left-sided player: “Something is close. I’m hoping to put a left-sided player into the squad this week,” revealed Warnock in his press conference on Tuesday morning.

“It will give us some help.”

When quizzed on Bidwell specifically, the former Cardiff City boss went on to say: “I’ve got to keep whatever I can about the targets to myself really. I don’t like talking about other players from other clubs. Jake’s a good player, but there’s so many others that we’re looking at as well in that area.

“If Bola was to get injured at the moment, then we’ve lost all the left-sided lads as back-up.”

Middlesbrough possessed three strong options on the left side of the pitch last season, all of which had the versatility to fill a more advanced position, and at full-back.

Now, Marvin Johnson has departed the club and Hayden Coulson has temporarily joined Ipswich Town, meaning that a left-sided player has emerged as a major priority.

Despite Bidwell becoming an integral first-team member over the last couple of years at Swansea, he is someone that the club already have a good replacement for in Manning, whilst the potential arrival of Lowe would provide great competition for that left wing-back role.

